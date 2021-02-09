David Allen Stucky, 62, of Springerville, Arizona passed away on December 9, 2020 in Surprise, Arizona. Memorial service will be Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Nutrioso Bible Church, 41568 Highway 180, Nutrioso, Arizona 85932.
The burial was held December 17th, at 10:00 am at the Nutrioso Cemetery with Pastor Tom White of Nutrioso Bible Church officiating. Arrangements were by Red Mountain Funeral Home in Mesa, Arizona.
David was born in Denver, Colorado to Darrell and Annette Stucky on March 16, 1958. He went to school in Pretty Prairie, Kansas. He graduated from Hutchinson Junior College in Hutchinson, Kansas. He worked as a machinist and was involved in endurance go-kart racing with the International Kart Federation. He was an accomplished two-stroke engine tuner. In his latter years, he enjoyed hunting and target shooting with his friends.
David is preceded in death by his father, Darrell Stucky, his grandparents Leo and Matilda Stucky and Delmar and Elva Soft.
David is survived by his mother, Annette Stucky, his uncle Stephen Soft, brothers Daniel and Michael Stucky, nephew Stephen Stucky and nieces Sarah and Shelby Stucky.
Memorials may be given to Nutrioso Bible Church, P.O. Box 125, Nutrioso, Arizona 85932.
David’s family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Skip and Shirley Brazel, Jim Frazier, Tom White, Dan Fricker, Charles and Mary Blair and Gerry and Carolyn Sawyer.
