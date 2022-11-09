Day Burr Ellsworth passed away Friday, November 4, 2022 in the home he built on Paradise Island in Taylor, Arizona. Public viewings will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, November 12, from 9:30 to 10:40 a.m. at the Taylor Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 300 W. Willow Lane, Taylor, Arizona. The funeral service will begin 11 a.m., Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the same location. The concluding graveside service will immediately follow at the Reed Hatch Cemetery, Taylor Arizona.

Day was born on June 23, 1935, to goodly, hard-working parents, Lloyd and Ruth Ellsworth. He was close to his brothers and sisters — Reed, Lynn, Glen, Becky and Ann. He grew up in Mesa, Arizona, near his grandparents and cousins. His life on the farm was spent irrigating fields, raising livestock, playing in the canal and hanging out in the treehouse. His dad worked the boys hard during the week, but Sunday was the Lord’s day.

