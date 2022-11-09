Day Burr Ellsworth passed away Friday, November 4, 2022 in the home he built on Paradise Island in Taylor, Arizona. Public viewings will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, November 12, from 9:30 to 10:40 a.m. at the Taylor Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 300 W. Willow Lane, Taylor, Arizona. The funeral service will begin 11 a.m., Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the same location. The concluding graveside service will immediately follow at the Reed Hatch Cemetery, Taylor Arizona.
Day was born on June 23, 1935, to goodly, hard-working parents, Lloyd and Ruth Ellsworth. He was close to his brothers and sisters — Reed, Lynn, Glen, Becky and Ann. He grew up in Mesa, Arizona, near his grandparents and cousins. His life on the farm was spent irrigating fields, raising livestock, playing in the canal and hanging out in the treehouse. His dad worked the boys hard during the week, but Sunday was the Lord’s day.
Day served his fellow men in the Northern California Mission, but was a life-long missionary. Conversations with him frequently turned into a topic related to the gospel.
On September 26, 1957, his eyes met Nola Marie Beals at the Mezona Dance Hall. It was love at first sight. They were married in the Mesa, Arizona Temple, June 6, 1958. Their love story is a dream. Nola meant everything to him. They were inseparable. She has been his partner in home-building. They loved traveling, especially to church historical sites. They were blessed to serve in the Mesa and Snowflake Temples for 15 years.
Day moved to Taylor in 1960 and settled at 4-mile on Paper Mill Road. He was mechanically minded and enjoyed working on equipment as well as driving them. He was a farmer who then taught himself to build houses. He could do it all, pour the foundation, lay the brick, form the walls, shingle the roof, electrical, plumbing, masonry and cabinetry. He began building homes on his subdivided 100-acre farm and continued building more than 100 throughout the White Mountain community.
He loved to serve the community. He helped with rodeos, served on the town council and school board. He was called to be Bishop when the Taylor 3rd Ward was formed. He loved that ward family as well as the community.
He is famous for his quotes, love of chocolate, and love of driving his tractor and backhoe.
He loves Nola more than anything in the world. He will be missed by his posterity — Bonnie, Amy (Travis Udall), Danny (Katy), Kathleen (Rusty Speidel), Anthony (Janelle) as well as his 32 grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.