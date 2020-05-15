Dayle Jackson

We joyfully remember our beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend. Dayle passed peacefully through the veil on Friday, May 1, surrounded by family at her home in Mesa, after a brave battle with pancreatic cancer. Dayle was a faithful and devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and leaves us an example and legacy that will never be forgotten. As family and friends send notes and condolences, two attributes stand out above the rest: her kindness toward all, and her absolute integrity in living the gospel. Her life was that of a dedicated disciple of Christ, always serving, always looking to lift the hands that hang down. Dayle was a friend to everyone. She will be sorely missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her.
Dayle is survived by her husband Larry, her mother Doris Hunsaker, her six children, Tyler (Rebecca), Alyson, Kristi (Paul), Monica, Nick (Courtney), and Spencer, seven adorable grandchildren, 11 brothers and sisters, and dozens
of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father Leo Hunsaker and son Justin Jackson.
Dayle devoted her life to her family and her faith. Without fail, she could be found on her knees in prayer every morning and every evening. Through the many trials of life, she set an exceptional example of strength, integrity, courage, unconditional love, and kindness. Her pursuit of lifelong learning and improvement through reading, exercise, music, and art helped her develop many talents, which she used to bless all who knew her. She loved all things good, true, and beautiful. She saw the good in people. We will love her forever.
We know, as she knew, that families are eternal, and we look forward to the day when we will see her again.
Due to the current pandemic restrictions, in-person visitation will be limited to family and close friends. The funeral service will be held on Friday, May 8 at 10 a.m. and will be live streamed online so that her many friends and family may participate.
