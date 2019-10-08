Dean Pete (Pistol) Pearce

Pete Pearce died Sept. 26, 2019, in Brenham Texas. He was born Oct. 25, 1954, in McNary, one of nine children born to Lowell Rogers and Mary Louise Allen Pearce.
Pete attended Snowflake Unified High School in Snowflake, and studied at Eastern Arizona College and was a member of their rodeo team. Growing up he was an active member of 4-H and showed steers at the Holbrook Navajo County Fair. He was a true cowboy at heart and in life. He always had a rope in his hand and was always willing to help someone with their roping skills. Pete was the 1989 Coors World Finals Champion Heeler and won the George Strait Team Roping Classic in 1984 and 1986. Pete loved his Savior and was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Pete is survived by his children, (mother Glenda Bussey Pearce) Arles Pearce and Travis Pearce. (Mother Patricia Raymond Pearce) Deana Pearce; one grandchild Stiles Pearce; his siblings, Lowell (Margo Turley), Donnette (Carl Kent), Pamela (Robert Derrick), Jack (Lorena Nichols), Laverl (Cindy Campbell), Rick (Colette Ashcroft) and Glenna (Vance Plumb).
A memorial service will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, followed by a memorial open team roping at 12 p.m. at the Miracle Farms Boys Ranch in Texas. A memorial service will also held at 6 p.m. at The Hangout on Beek Lane in Linden. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Miracle Farms Boys Ranch, 10802 FM 2621, Brenham, Texas, 77833 in honor of Pete Pearce.
