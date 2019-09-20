Dean Sloan

Dean Edward Sloan died peacefully Friday morning, Sept. 13, 2019, at home in Mesa. He was born Feb. 17, 1930 in Williamston, Michigan, and raised on the farm.
Dean served his country in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1955 and later graduated from the University of Arizona in civil engineering. He made a career with the City of Mesa for over 30 years, serving as the city engineer and public works director. He was named in the top 10 public works directors in the U.S.
Dean and Floyce served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grenada, West Indies. They retired to Eagar and lived there for 24 years before returning to Mesa.
Dean is survived by his wife of 63 years, Floyce Sloan; daughters: Lisa (Steve) Lindberg, Erin (Roger) Hatch: son Bill (Terry) Sloan; 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A viewing was held Thursday, Sept. 19, at Bunker Garden Chapel, 33 N Centennial Way in Mesa. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Springerville building, 150 N Aldrice Burk Dr. in Springerville, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow at the Eagar Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Dean’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.
Burnham Mortuary of Eagar, handled arrangements.
