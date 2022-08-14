Deanna Rae White, 58, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona. She was born May 7, 1964 in Phoenix, the daughter of Miles Forrest White and Norma Lee Roberson.
Deanna was a fun-loving, free-spirited soul who loved to live and lived to love.
She enjoyed the great outdoors, camping, fishing, rock hunting and riding her Harley. Deanna was always up for an adventure. Her nieces and nephews were her pride and joy. In her younger years Deanna was an exceptional athlete and went to college on several scholarships. She eventually became a respiratory therapist and later transitioned into construction, finally becoming the world’s greatest treasure hunter; “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”
Deanna is survived by her father and bonus Mom, Miles & Dezma-Page White, God-son, Ryan Bustillo, sisters, Rhonda (Dan) Trickey, Christine (Jeramey) Cochran, Norma “Charlie” (Shawn) Thorn, Polly (Andrew) Page-Poteet and Kasey Page.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Norma L. White, nephew, Tristan Thorn, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A graveside service was held Saturday, August 13, 2022 at the St. Johns Westside Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Deanna’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns, handled arrangements.
