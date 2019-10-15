Debora Beatty

Debora Kay Beatty died Oct. 8, 2019, peacefully with her family at her side after a long battle with cancer in Lakeside. She was born Feb. 12, 1951, to William Douglas Buchsbaum and Rita Marie Duckworth.
Debora was born in Mesa, where she attended local schools, including: Westwood High School, Mesa Community College and Arizona State University; earning a Bachelor’s and Associate Degree. She married William Deane Beatty June 6, 1970, in the Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Mesa, Arizona. She is a member of the DAR and was active in several social and volunteer positions.
Debbie is survived by her husband, two sisters, two grown children and four grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one older sister.
There will be a small memorial service at 12 p.m. Saturday Oct. 19, at Silver Creek Mortuary, 440 E. White Mountain Blvd. Pinetop, Arizona 85935. In lieu of flowers, make a memorial donation if you’d like to: Accord Hospice; 5658 Highway 260; Suite 9; Lakeside, Arizona 85929.
Condolences may be shared with the Beatty family by email: beattyw@msn.com or by visiting the Silver Creek Mortuary website: www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
