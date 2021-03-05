Deborah Andrews, 66, slipped away peacefully at home in Pinetop, Arizona, Feb. 25, 2021, with her husband at her side, no longer suffering from lung cancer. Debi was born on July 20, 1954, in Tucson, Arizona, to her parents, the late Bob Bukey and Polly Davis. She had two older brothers, Jimmy of Hawaii and Michael (deceased).
Debi is survived by her husband, Earl Andrews; her mother, Polly Davis of Pinetop; her sons: Robert Bellman of Eugene, Oregon, and Eric Miller of Springfield, Oregon. Oh, how proud she was of her boys! Debi was known as Gma to her grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Kaycie, and Kamryn Bellman, Bristol Miller, Isabel and Marisa Cunningham and great-granddaughter, Ava Whitfield.
Debi and Earl met in Tucson in 1995; both managing Circle-K stores. They moved to Sweet Home, Oregon, and managed Circle-K stores there. Debi then became head cashier at Green Acres Chevron in Eugene, Oregon, and deli manager. She loved creating sandwiches and new food items for the Burke family, with whom she became close friends. In 2009, Debi and Earl moved to Pinetop. She worked for Kmart and later, Walmart as a food demonstrator. Debi loved music, Sci-fi movies, and her array of smaller pets, including an African turtle, a ball python and numerous guinea pigs; most importantly her Chihuahua, Jax, who was her constant companion and protector, he followed her everywhere. Jax is lost without her. Debi also loved whales; especially humpbacks. Per her wishes, she will be scattered in the Pacific, near her beloved whales.
The family wants to thank Pinetop Fire/EMTs, everyone at Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center and Cancer Center and Accord Hospice for such caring treatment.
"You're 'OK' now, Debi! We miss you terribly."
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
