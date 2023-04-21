In loving memory of Deborah (Debbie) Louise Cole, who died on October 25, 2022, in Lakeside, Arizona. Debbie was born on October 4, 1952, in Van Nuys, California.

Debbie was a joy to everyone she had the opportunity to meet. Despite suffering a serious brain injury that left her developmentally disabled at 18 months old, she lived a full, productive, and rewarding life. She grew up to be a happy-go-lucky, fun-loving, perpetual little girl, albeit in an adult body. Her mom was fond of saying, “When life gave Debbie lemons, she made delicious lemonade.”

