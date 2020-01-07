Debra Speer

Debbie Lavelle Speer, 66, died Sept. 22, 2019. She went to sleep and did not wake up. She had been battling heart problems for years. She was born May 8, 1953, in Iowa.
Deb was a good friend. She respected others privacy and kept their secrets. She was smart, witty and one of the best times another person could have around another. She was exceptionally physically beautiful. She was a model for many agencies and could rival any popular women of her time who were in the model spot light.
Not only was she pulchritudinous, but she was a voracious reader, very well read and loved getting lost in a good novel. She wrote articles for news agencies, in Florida and in the local newspapers of the White Mountains. Dear Deb would have loved to have herself described as pulchritudinous.
She traveled the world in style and glamour. She visited Paris. She journeyed in many cruised ships to places like Morocco, France, Singapore, Japan, Italy, Riviera, Brazil and Singapore.
Deb was impeccable in manner and in taste. She enhanced the presence of every person who was fortunate enough to have her grace their world. She dated some of the most handsome men available, but her heart belonged to the hometown boys, now men, she grew up with in The White Mountains.
She liked to think of herself as a princess who looked at the world through rose colored glassed and was frequently disappointed when reality would set in. Going to sleep and not waking up was a perfect exit for the princesses she was.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Darrel Raymond Speer and Marjorie Jean Turner Moore.
She is survived by her son, John Yourgules; two grandsons and one great-granddaughter.
"For those of us who loved her and love her still, who called her sister, auntie, mother and friend, she will forever be missed."
