Dee Jameson

Dee Ann Fitch Jameson passed away in Mesa, Arizona, on Feb. 14, 2021. She was born to Preston Fitch and Virginia Pool on Sept. 27, 1953, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Dee Ann is survived by her daughters, Stacey and Tanya Jameson; and her grandchildren, Zachary Boyd, Parker Jameson and Zoey Jameson; her sister, Elaine Bell; her brother, Steven Fitch; and wonderful sisters-in-laws; and many amazing nieces and nephews.
She was welcomed into Heaven with open arms by her mom and dad, brothers, sister and many more loved ones who have passed before her.
Dee Ann Fitch was an amazing soul, full of life and a smile to brighten anyone's darkest days. She was very loved by so many. We will all celebrate her life she has left behind and miss her that much more.
Visitation services will be held on Feb. 27, 2021, at the Silver Creek Mortuary in Taylor, Arizona, at 1 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service following at the Valley View Baptist Church in Snowflake, Arizona.
If you wish to share condolences with the Jameson Family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
