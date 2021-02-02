Delbert Wallen Sr was born on January 26, 1946 and went on to be with the Lord January 27, 2021. His parents were Marcus and Ellen Wallen of Cibecue.
He had 3 sisters and he was the only son. Delbert was a nice, caring, respectful, and prayerful individual. He worked all his life for his family to provide a stable home. He was the Foreman of Sawmill in Cibecue for over 30 plus years. He retired after he lost his oldest daughter and began to work on his prized cornfield and land.
He would often spend his days cultivating his land and talking about the days of old there. He was a prayerful person and mentor to many people he worked with. He was a loving and caring Father and Husband. He would put his family first and teach his grandchildren and others his passion of hunting, fishing, and all outdoor activities. He was an avid runner and often competed in races in his younger days. Life was unfair to him but he kept his faith in God and was an example for his children and grandchildren. He was the type to reach out to you and pray for you no matter what his physical ailments may be at the moment. He was an extraordinary, hardworking man that loved his family.
He leaves behind his wife of fifty-six years, Joyce Lupe Wallen; his daughters, Becky Enriquez, Kathy Wallen, Amber Wallen, and Erin Wallen; his sons Delbert Wallen Jr. and Kyle Wallen; he also leaves behind a legacy of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. With many relatives and many friends who adored him. He will be greatly missed!
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.