Beloved mother, grandmother and friend, Delora May Wilkins Shreeve died Sunday, March 1, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born May 23, 1932, in Ramah, New Mexico, the daughter of Thomas Wilson Wilkins and Nellie Bloomfield Wilkins.
Delora grew up in Ramah and after graduation attended college at BYU in Provo, Utah. She met her eternal companion, Thomas at a dance in Nutrioso and they were later married May 20, 1954, in the Mesa Temple. They lived in Mesa, Flagstaff and San Jose, moving later back to St. Johns in 1973 and raising seven children.
Delora held many roles including school teacher, working at the post office in Ramah and Postmaster in Concho, registrar for Apache County and single wonder woman. She loved to cook, sew, dance and paint but most importantly her family came first. Delora was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings. We will always be grateful for her example of hard work, compassion in serving others and her love of family.
Delora is survived by her children, Dave (Marsha) Shreeve of Gilbert; Juanelle (Steve) Shelton of Saratoga Springs, Utah; Chanda (Will) Turner of Splendora, Texas; sisters, Thedie Rothlisberger, Erma Waite, Christine Tietjen, Karla Connolly, Sarah Finlinson; 25 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Thomas Charles Shreeve, daughters, Danette Loveless, Connie Shreeve and sons Tim Shreeve and Tom Shreeve.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints of St. Johns Downtown Chapel, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow funeral services at the St. Johns Westside Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Delora’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.
Burnham Mortuary of St. Johns handled arrangements.
