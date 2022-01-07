Dolores Hensley

Dolores Hensley

Delores Elaine Hensley, beloved wife, mother and memo, was born November 8, 1956, to James T. Thomas and Donna R. Amos. She passed away December 27, 2021.

Delores is survived by her husband, Dennis, 3 daughters, 9 granddaughters, 3 grandsons, 2 great granddaughters, 3 great grandsons, and a sister.

Funeral Services were held January 3, 2022 at the Concho Branch Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Concho, Arizona.

Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.

To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com

