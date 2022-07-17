Celebration of life for Dennis J. “TOP” Ross, to be held July 23, 2022 at Show Low City Park at the new pavilion.

It will be held between the hours of 12:00 noon and 4:00 p.m. A small lunch will be served. Any Senior softball players who wish to attend are welcome to do so.

For more information call Judy at (928) 243-3712.

