Denise Rupert
Denise Carol Rupert, 80, passed away October 17, 2021, in Vernon, Arizona. She was born November 14, 1940.
Denise was preceded in death by husband, Arthur C. Rupert, Jr.; parents, Alice & John Edgar Silvis; & brother, J. Edgar (Eddie) Silvis.
Denise is survived by daughters, Dawn Young (Mike), Denene Jacobs (Chuck); 4 grandchildren, Chas Jacobs (Kristin), Kaley Fallbeck (Sean), Hallie Young, Benjamin Young; 2 sisters, Karen Massetto (Peter), SueAnn Ednie (Merritt); brother, Wayne Silvis.
Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences & view full obituary please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
