Denise Taylor

Denise Louise Taylor died Monday August 10, 2020 while on vacation visiting lifelong friends in Pinetop, Arizona. She was the precious daughter of Evelyn Wicke-Taylor and the late Dennis Taylor.
She is survived by the love of her life Phil Grimshaw; her mother, sister Denine, dear friends Sue and David Ybarra and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Denise was born in Flagstaff, Arizona November 1, 1963 and lived in Scottsdale and Tempe while growing up. She graduated high school from Corona del Sol in Tempe, Arizona. Denise lived most recently in Surprise, Arizona.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held in Surprise, Arizona. Denise … we will forever miss you! In Denise’s honor, because of her great love of animals, please donate in her name to your local animal shelter.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
