Dennis Bowles

Dennis E. Bowles, 80, of Lakeside, died March 14, 2020, at Haven of Lakeside in Lakeside. He was born Sept. 27, 1939, in Phoenix.
Dennis served in the U.S. Navy for 12 years and went on to retire from the city of Santa Cruz, California, after 30 years. They then moved to Arizona.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Bowles; sister Nancy Danielson; brother-in-law Thomas Pretzer; and 2 nieces and 2 nephews.
At his request no services will be held.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
