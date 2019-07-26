Dennis Roy Fisher died July 17, 2019, with family and friends at home. He was born July 14, 1941, in South Gate, California, and raised in Nelson, British Columbia.
Dennis served in the United States Navy from 1959-1966 on USS Wahoo, USS Sargo, Swordfish. After he was discharged, he continued his education to Pepperdine and UCLA for MBA/CFPIM/CPM. He was the president of basic business services, an organization dedicated to consulting and education in the business community, and training and developing people for their personal and professional growth. He has held many positions over the last thirty years in purchasing, consulting, training, engineering and service organizations. Dennis is considered an industry leader in the industry of finances. He has assisted several universities and colleges. He worked in China, Japan, New England, Europe, Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and Canada which adds to his global expertise. He has written many articles, essays, and books. He has been published in many domestic books.
As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he served in different capacities. He was a service-oriented man, willing to serve whenever called.
He is survived by his eternal companion, Sandy, married in the Los Angeles Temple June 3, 1989. He leaves behind one son, Chad Dennis Fisher and his wife, Jamie Smith-Fisher; one daughter, Stephanie Denise Fisher-Ruffolo; and grandchildren Sophia Alexandria and Michael Ruffolo; and many close friends he met along his journey of life.
Services will be held Saturday, July 27, at the Snowflake Stake Center on Main Street in Snowflake. A viewing will be held at 10 a.m. with funeral following at 11 a.m. Interment will be at the Mike "RV" Ramsey Cemetery in Snowflake.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To send your condolences to the Fisher family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
