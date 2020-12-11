Dennis Wayne Gilliam, “Captain”, 77, of Springerville, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born March 1, 1943 in Phoenix, the son of Lonnie Ray Gilliam and Ruby Geneva Stover.
An Arizona native and logger, he was an avid outdoorsman and race enthusiast; everything from cars to chainsaws. His love for the outdoors was only surpassed by his love for family and close friends. He was known for his positive outlook on life and was loved by many. He will be greatly missed.
Dennis is survived by his girlfriend, Jenee Carroll, sons, Stoney (Nicole) Gilliam, Darrell (Sheri) Gilliam, Randy (Tina) Gilliam, Brandon (Cindy) Gilliam, daughters, Denise (Biff) Logan, Vonda (Roddy) Hale, 20 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Ray Gilliam, Bobby Gilliam, Ralph Gilliam, and sister, Doris Rogers.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Nutrioso Community Center, (old Nutrioso school house) with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow the funeral services at the Nutrioso Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Dennis’ family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
