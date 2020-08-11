Michael Dennis Stober, who went by Denny or Dennis, a summer resident of Show Low, passed away Tuesday July 28, 2020.
He was born February 20, 1943 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The son of Glenn and Mary Stober. Baby brother, and best friend of Randolf Stober. Denny moved to Arizona after high school, where he met and married his wife, Tina Fredrickson. He also lived in San Diego, and Las Vegas, but his heart was always in Arizona.
Denny is survived by his children, Scott Stober and Cara Driggers, brother Randy Stober, grandchildren, Trevor and Amanda Stober, Sarah Tapia, and Justin Driggers. And, great-grandchildren, Madison and Desmond Tapia, Jade and Milo Stober, and Bennett Driggers.
Denny had many passions in life, fishing, classic cars, gourmet foods, fine wines, and working. He loved his time spent managing grocery and wine stores. He enjoyed helping customers find the perfect wines to pair with a special meal or to bring to a holiday party. But, most of all he loved being at the lake, with a pole in the water! By boat, or from the shore, the catfish, carpe, and Blue Gills were no match for his patience, skill and determination. He always said, “There's never a bad day fishing”. Denny was the epitome of a genuine, down to earth guy. He was lovable, funny, compassionate, honest, forgiving, sincere, outgoing, and friendly to everyone he met.
Denny will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by many. Too many to list them all, but aside from the family mentioned above, he will be missed by his ex-wife, of over 10 years, Tina Stober, who he remained close to for the last 45 years, friends Karen, and Diane. Also, his ex-girlfriend Chelle, whom he spent 20 years with, and her daughter Leslie.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
