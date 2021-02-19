Dewayne Cromwell, entered eternal rest peacefully on Feb. 7, 2021 in Mesa, Arizona. He was born on July 12, 1972 to parents Ramsey and Eugenia Cromwell.
Dewayne was a great Team Roper. He was a header in varies roping around the mountain and local Fairs. If he wasn’t roping, he’d be fishing. He also liked playing the guitar. Dewayne loved his kids very much! They were his pride and joy!
He is survived by his children, Shelby Cromwell, Dewayne Cromwell Jr; parents, Ramsey and Eugenia Cromwell; brothers, Ellison Thompson, Ramsey Cromwell Jr; sister, Sophia and Anslem Lewis; Preceded in death by her sister, Rosemary Burnette.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 10:00 am at Silver Creek Mortuary, Pinetop, Arizona. Graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Canyon Day Cemetery, Canyon Day, Arizona. Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Cromwell family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
