Diamond Whitehair went to be with Lord on July 13 in San Carlos, Arizona. She was born on November 10, 1992 to parents Kathleena and Orlando Whitehair.
Diamond graduated from Blue Ridge High School. She worked for Apache Gold Casino as line cook chef for three years. She was a hard worker.
Diamond Loved her children very much! She loved her home on the White Mountain Apache Reservation.
Diamond is survived by her mother, Kathleena Whitehair; sister, Twilla Whitehair; children, Scarlet, Emerald and Amethyst Narcisco; companion, Nikko Narcisco. Preceded in death by father, Orlando Whitehair; uncle, Gary Whitehair; grandmother, Kathy Skidmore Walker; great grandma, Zorina Skidmore; great great grandma, Edith Z. Brook.
A public viewing will be on Thursday, July 23, at 10:00 a.m. at Silver Creek Mortuary, 440 E. White Mountain Blvd., Pinetop, Arizona. Graveside Service will be Friday, July 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Cooley Mountain Cemetery, Hondah, Arizona.
If you would like to leave on-line condolences for the Whitehair family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net and pastermarty78@gmail.com.
