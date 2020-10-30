Diana Francis

Diana Sue Francis passed away Oct. 25, 2020 at her home in Linden, Arizona while holding hands with her husband and one of her sons as she ran to be with her Lord Jesus Christ.
Diana was born on June 14, 1953 in Kansas City, Missouri to Leonard and Teresa Hitzeman. Her family moved to Tempe, Arizona in 1964. Diana met Jack in freshman English class. They dated throughout high school and were engaged in 1971 and married May 18, 1973. They later moved to the White Mountains in 1981.
Diana is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Jack Francis; sons, Jeremy (Karen) of Muskegon, MI, Josh (Tyla) of Prescott, Christopher (Bethany) of Show Low, and Connor (Sarah) of Show Low; and brother, Wayne Hitzeman of 29 Palms, CA. She also has seven grandchildren: Noah and Belen of Muskegon, MI, Blake and Landen Francis of Prescott, and Bailey, Leah and Ellie of Show Low. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Diana was known for her service through her church, her artistic paintings, and her love for her family, friends and animals.
A viewing will be held Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Owens Livingston Mortuary, 320 N. 9th St., Show Low, Arizona. A Celebration of Diana's life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Dec. 5 at White Mountain Bible Church.
Her family asks that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the ALS Foundation in Diana's name.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
