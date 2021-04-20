Diane Hemphill

Diane Beatrice Hemphill, 81, passed away April 8, 2021, at her home following a lengthy illness. Diane was born November 7, 1939, in San Mateo, California to, Angelo and Lola Guidotti.
Diane is survived by her children, Lyle Lee Hemphill and Terri Lynn Six. She was preceded in death by husband, Richard Lee Hemphill and son, Jody.
A graveside service was held Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at the Lakeside Cemetery in Lakeside, Arizona.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences or to read the full obituary please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
