Diane Thompson

Diane Jean Thompson, 87, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 in Nutrioso. She was born Nov. 18, 1932 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the daughter of William Adolph Arscott and Elsie Bertha White.
Diane taught elementary school for 20 plus years. She loved her crafts, including knitting, crochet, needle work, sewing, etc. She was an amazing cook and was a contributing author and featured in the magazine, “Taste of Home.” Diane was active in the Bush Valley Craft Club and was one of the founding members of the Alpine Community Church. She loved to travel around the world with her husband, Ken Thompson.
Diane is survived by her sons, David (Denise) Thompson, Flagstaff; Steven (Therese) Thompson, Valdosta, California; daughter, Teri Thompson, Nutrioso; brother, Bill Arscott, Nachadoches, Texas; 4 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 6 great, great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ken Thompson.
Donations may be made to www.parkinson.org.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Diane’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
