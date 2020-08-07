Dianne Farrah

Dianne Frances Leslie Farrah unexpectedly died July 29, 2020, at her home in Show Low, Arizona. She was 67 years old. Dianne was born on September 15, 1952, in Aberdeen, Harford County, Maryland to the late Toufic Thomas and Helen Catherine (Baniewich) Farrah.
She worked for the Industrial Commission of Arizona for many years as the Assistant to the Director. She retired nearly a dozen years ago and thoroughly enjoyed her retirement. One of Dianne's greatest passions was bass fishing. She even worked for B.A.S.S. and ESPN for several years, helping to run regional and national fishing tournaments. At one point, she held the "Women's Arizona Record" for catching the largest bass in Arizona. She caught that fish in Apache Lake. To this day, that trophied bass, with the accompanied plaque, can be found mounted on her wall and it always made for a great conversation.
Dianne is survived by her brother, Richard Farrah and his wife, Judy; and by a niece, Melissa Bott and her husband, Jim. They will miss her very much but know she is at peace, resting from the cares of this world.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
