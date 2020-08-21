Dianne Smith, 73, passed away July 2, 2020 of stroke related complications in Scottsdale, Arizona.
She was born June 1, 1947 in Mesa, Arizona.
Dianne graduated from Westwood High School in 1964.
Dianne was laid to rest, next to her Sweetheart in the Mesa Cemetery on June 29, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.