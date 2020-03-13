Dillard Fox

Dillard Lyle Fox died Feb. 28, 2020. He was born Oct. 6, 1946, in Ord, Nebraska.
Dillard was a Vietnam Veteran who enlisted in the Navy in early 1965 and served proudly until his honorable discharge in late 1968. Dillard attended college in Chadron, Nebraska. After graduation, he began his career in the U.S. Forest Service, working in Chadron, Nebraska, Durango, Colorado, Vancouver, Washington, Eagar and finally retiring in Santa Barbara, California in 2001.
When Dillard's daughter, Kara, was growing up, his favorite times were spent traveling to every one of her games, from Little League Softball and Basketball all the way through high school Volleyball, Basketball and Softball. He never missed a game. The horn in his truck played music tunes and he'd play "CHARGE!" at the Softball games when ever Round Valley players were up to bat. During the summer Dillard always had a boat full of kids out at Lyman Lake teaching them how to water ski and giving them the scare of their life, then dumping them off the tube.
In 2006, Dillard relocated from California back to Show Low, AZ to be closer to his family. He enjoyed watching his three grandson's high school football games and attending family dinners and gatherings. He was always happy to help-out his son-in-law, Carey, at the Ranch, where he loved to ride horses and help gather and work cattle. He also spent countless hours tending to his property.
Dillard will be missed by his daughter, Kara Dobson (Carey); granddaughters, Courtnie Angell (Chuck) and Holly Taylor; grandsons, Dalton Dobson (Alexandria), Hadley Dobson (Madalyn) and Cameron Baca; along with great-grandchildren: Colby, Chloe, Lilie, Colette, Aadon, Carey Dean, Charlie and Janie.
He was predeceased by his father and mother, Hubert and Irene Fox and his siblings, Dennis, Dana, Derek and Loris Ann.
At Dillard's request, his ashes will be scattered at the Dobson Timberline Ranch in Vernon.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.