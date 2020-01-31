Dillon Wyler

Dillon J. Wyler died unexpectedly Jan. 26, 2020, at his home in Snowflake with family close by. He was born June 3, 1989, in Amarillo, Texas, to Jeffrey A. Wyler (deceased) and Rebecca K. Brown.
Dillon lived in Arizona for over a decade. He was artistic, ambitious, loved to cook and was a jack of all trades. He went to the Art Institute of Phoenix. Dillon's calling was a father of two beautiful girls.
He is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth Wyler, 7, and Elliot Wyler, 6; his mother, Rebecca Brown; brothers Trent Hill, Zane Hill and Ammon Dean; and sisters Marque Kotara, Cheyenne (Wyler) Silva, Mysia Dean, Nyxi Dean and Talitha Brown.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jeffrey A. Wyler (1991).
The family will be having private services in respect of the deceased.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Wyler family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net. An account has been set up through GoFundMe.com search for title "Funeral for Loving Father, Son and Brother" for donations.
