Dixie Gillespie

Dixie Stock Gillespie died peacefully Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Taylor at her home surrounded by her husband and children. She was born Sunday, Jan. 14, 1945, in Snowflake, to Joseph "Joe" and Ruby (Brewer) Stock.
In her youth, Dixie held many cherished memories growing up riding horses and helping with the family ranch. Later, graduating from Snowflake High School in 1963, Dixie attended BYU and NAU and taught school on the Navajo Reservation. She loved to teach and taught at several different schools over her lifetime and served as a beloved Young Women's teacher. Dixie loved all forms of art and sold many works as a talented watercolorist herself. She also loved playing cards, baking, movies and popcorn, canning, gardening, Coca-Cola and tacos, traveling with her husband David, camping, fishing, and girl's weekends.
Above all, Dixie loved her family and being a mother and grandmother. She spent hours crafting with her grandchildren and caring for them, always putting their needs first. She had a talent of knowing what people around her needed and she would do all in her power to fulfill those needs.
Dixie is survived by her husband, David Earl Gillespie; children: Sean (Shannon) Cutler, Cher (David) Lewis, Clint (Stephanie) Larson, Tera (Toby) McGinnis, and Cody (Abe) Sowards, Gina (Perry) Aller, Rex (Christie) Gillespie, Shawnah (Derek) Wilcock; 38 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren with one more soon coming in January.
She was preceded in death by her dearest brother and sister, Frank Stock and Teddy Val Turley and survived by her dearly loved brother and sister, Greg Stock and Rita Kay Gregory.
Friends, family, and others whose lives Dixie touched are invited to a viewing to be held from 6-8 p.m Friday, Nov. 15, at Love Lake Chapel, 299 Love Lake Road in Taylor. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov, 16, at the downtown Show Low Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 300 North 11th Street. The family would like express thanks for the wonderful help and care to Compassus Hospice & Palliative Care, friends and family.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To send your condolences to the Gillespie family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.