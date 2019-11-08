Dixie Kay Eyring Williams died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Longview, Washington.
Dixie was a lifetime member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and is remembered as a loving and supportive wife, mother, grandma, sister and friend by everyone who’s lives she touched.
Raised on a dairy farm in Chandler, with her nine siblings, she learned the value of hard work and the importance of family. In college, she met and married the love of her life, Dennis Williams, with whom she shared 47 years of marriage. Dixie loved music and shared her singing talents in several choirs, including the Northern Arizona Cow Belles. She became an accomplished pianist and organist. Dixie took up cross-stitch, and made commemorative cross-stitches for numerous friends and family members to celebrate hundreds of weddings and births. She was blessed with a heart designed for limitless giving, and she had a genuine love for all of God’s children. “We are all children of Heavenly Father,” she would remind others. Charity and unconditional love is her legacy.
Dixie was preceded in death by her parents, Wendell and Verda Eyring; three siblings: Michael Eyring, Shirly Eyring, and Patricia “Pinky” Eyring; and daughter-in-law Kara Cherry-Williams.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis Williams; three children: Ryan Williams, Randa Jo Ward and Rex (Erica) Williams, 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild and six siblings.
