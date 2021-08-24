Pearl Tenney Romney 97 years old of Prescott Arizona passed away on 17th August in the Arizona Pioneer Home in Prescott, Arizona.
Pearl was born on 12 January 1924, in Thatcher Arizona to Nathan Orson and Mary Myrtle Wear Tenney. She was the last child of ten children. Her mother Myrtle where was a schoolteacher from Texas and New Mexico and her father Nathan was a cowboy and rancher from New Mexico and Arizona.
Pearl’s parents & nine siblings and their spouses have preceded her in death: Nathan Orson Tenney & Mary Myrtle Wear & Naydene T. Lane (Orson Lane), NS Tenney, W. Delbert Tenney (Annie Wilkins), Opal T. Goodman Allen (Everett Goodman & Merle Allen), N. Boyd Tenney (Rachel Teeples), Nina Belle T. Parry (Richard Parry), Lyman C Tenney (Alaire Browning), Eudora Carol T. Patterson (Richard Patterson), Edythe Margaret T. Hendrix Bennett (J.P. Hendrix, Leo Bennett).
Pearl’s husband, George Lee Romney has preceded her in death in 2003. Three of her children, Gerald Lee Romney, Shawna R. Jackson & Michele R. Garvin have also preceded her in death.
Pearl is survived by her two daughters: Marsha R. Stratton (Clifford Stratton), Tami R. Parry (Douglas Parry) plus two son in-laws, Norman Jackson & Craig Garvin & one daughter in-law Patricia (Oates) Romney. She is survived by 30 Grandchildren, 107 Great Grandchildren, 3 GG Grandchildren, with a total of 145 Descendants.
In 1925, a severe drought forced her father out of the cattle business in Southern Arizona (Graham County). The family moved to Prescott, Arizona where her father purchased an Angora goat ranch which they sheared these goats twice a year and sold the mohair. They also had a milk goat dairy that they delivered to the VA Hospital at Fort Whipple. Pearl with her siblings cared for the goats in Prescott and she spent her summers herding goats in Skull Valley. This allowed her time to read.
Pearl attended schools in Prescott at Washington, Jefferson and she graduated from Prescott High School. She went off to college with her sister for a short while in Idaho. The different jobs that she had growing up were babysitting, cleaning houses, waitress in a Café, telephone operator, etc. Pearl worked for the Prescott Recreation Department. She taught Dancing at the Armory & she taught Arts & Crafts in the schools.
Pearl served a mission to the East Central States (Kentucky & Virginia) for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from the Prescott Ward, Arizona. She married George Lee Romney and together they served missions in Sydney, Australia and Mesa, Arizona.
Throughout Pearl’s life she has lived in Graham County, Arizona, Prescott, Arizona, Salt Lake City, Utah, Phoenix, Arizona, Flagstaff, Arizona, Cottonwood, Arizona, Mesa, Arizona, Snowflake, Arizona. Her final days were spent back where she grew up, in Prescott, Arizona at the Arizona Pioneer Home.
Pearl’s Funeral will be on 28th August 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1001 Ruth St, Prescott, AZ 86301 at 10:00 a.m. Her Family Viewing will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. prior to the Funeral Services.
Interment will follow the services at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Prescott, Arizona. Funeral arrangements were made by the Hampton Funeral Home in Prescott, Arizona.
In lieu of flowers, make donations to the Perpetual Education Fund or the Humanitarian Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
