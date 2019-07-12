“Doc” Case died May 29, 2019. He was born March 26, 1941, in Hartford, Connecticut.
He was a Captain in the Army Special Forces. He played a stand up Bass and Banjo and sometimes a harmonica. He loved to make people smile and laugh. He was very quick witted. Doc enjoyed helping many people during his life and enjoyed it.
Doc is survived by his wife, Tina; four brothers: Mike, Peter, Terry, Taffy; one sister Linda.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Springerville. A celebration of life will be held from 12-2:30 p.m. in Glenwood, New Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.