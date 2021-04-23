Dolores Fleming passed away on April 16, 2021, in Taylor, Arizona. She was born on June 9, 1942, in Tucumcari, New Mexico, to Marcos and Marcelina Maestas. She married Arnauld Fleming in 1979. She lived in Taylor and loved Arnauld, her children, and grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening and her dogs. She loved to stay active, and always made everyone in her life welcomed and comfortable. Dolores dedicated her life to serving God. She will be dearly missed by everyone.
Dolores is survived by her spouse, Arnauld G. Fleming; her children, Angela and John Thomas, Rosanna Benedetti, Alice Sandoval, Helen Sandoval, Joe Sandoval; her grandchildren, Monique Martin, Steven Sanchez, Natasha Shaw, Jessica Ruiz, Timothy Fagnan, Roger Sanchez, Kevin Thomas, Jonathan Benedetti, Carmen David, Linda Sandoval; her great grandchildren, Jaclyn, Madison, Skylar Martin, Skylar Fagnan, Bryson, Loreli Fagnan, Julian Sanchez, Savanna, Anjelica Ruiz, Aliya Jo Sandoval; brother and sister-in-law Gregg Fleming and Judy Lucero, and her nieces Amber and Amanda.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Marcos and Marcelina Maestas; and her brothers, Mike and Bill Maestas.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary. If you wish to share condolences with the family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
