Dolores Morreale

Dolores Aquila Morreale, 80, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at The Carriage House in Snowflake, from natural causes incident to her age. She was born Tuesday, May 23, 1939, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Ernesto and Antoinette (Barrile) Borrelli.
She attended an all girls school in Chicago. As a young woman, she met her 'forever sweetheart', Samuel "Sam" Morreale, through some neighbor friends. On Oct. 23, 1961, the couple was married in Chicago, Illinois. Theirs was a union that lasted nearly six decades and, most recently, celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary together. They learned in the early years of their marriage the importance of putting each other's needs before their own. They adored each other and their life, together, was tremendously happy.
The Morreales moved to Arizona in 1977. Dolores worked for the State of Arizona in Phoenix for many, many years as a typing clerk. She was well-liked by everyone and made many friends wherever she went. On April 1, 2004, Dolores and Sam moved to the beautiful White Mountains of Arizona, making their home in Show Low. They loved their new home and, since living in Show Low, they appreciated the quieter-paced life and the beautiful peaceful serenity they found in the White Mountain Region. She spent countless hours as a volunteer for Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center in Show Low and thoroughly enjoyed working with babies at the hospital's nursery.
When Dolores wasn't working, she enjoyed passing her time by reading only from the best of books. She also liked to work on jigsaw puzzles, completing dozens of them through the years. She was a woman of great faith and sought daily to please the Lord by following His admonition to "Love one another." She loved to attend church and worship with her church family at St. Rita's Catholic Church in Show Low where she was a faithful and devout member. Above all else, Dolores enjoyed spending time with her family and loved to serve them in anyway that she could. She was a devoted wife and helpmate to her husband and was a loving mother to her children and, of course, she doted on her grandchildren like no other could. She loved them all dearly and they, in return, loved her too. They are all grateful to know that "families are forever."
Dolores is survived by her husband, Sam Morreale of Lakeside; three children: Jeff (Sonia) Morreale of Stevenson Ranch, California, Sandy (Jim) Jacobs of Show Low, Chris (Amy) Morreale of Glendale; four grandchildren: Justin, Luke, Elizabeth, Rachel and is also survived by her brother, Mike (Anna) Borrelli of Phoenix.
The public friends' calling, visitation and viewing will be held from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Owens Livingston Mortuary - White Mountain Chapel, 320 N. 9th Street in Show Low. The recitation of the holy rosary will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at St. Rita's Catholic Church, 1400 E. Owens in Show Low, which will immediately be followed by the funeral mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. The concluding committal service and interment will take place at the Show Low Cemetery. Memorial contributions, in her name, to St. Jude's Children's Hospital: 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to St. Joseph's Indian School: P.O. Box 89, Chamberlain, SD 57325 have been suggested by her family.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.