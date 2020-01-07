Dolores Watson

Dolores Ann (Sostaric) Watson, 92, of Overgaard, (formally of Liberty Township, Ohio), died peacefully Dec. 31, 2019, after a sudden illness. She lived her dream of being a resident of Arizona for eight wonderful years under the exceptional care of her daughter, Sara and son-in-law, Marshall Lillquist.
She was born June 17, 1927, and raised in Liberty Township. She graduated from Ursuline High School class of 1945 and Youngstown University. During her collegiate years, she was proud to be an assistant to President Howard Jones. In this role, she was the face of several Youngstown College/University-Youngstown Vindicator marketing advertisements. Graduating with an education degree, her first job was in the Liberty School System after being hired by E. J. Blott. Taking time to raise her family, she later returned to a career in the classroom at St. Rose School in Girard, Ohio.
While at Youngstown College, she met the love of her life, William Wallace Watson. They were married Feb. 3, 1951, at St. Columba’s Cathedral, they celebrated 62 years before William’s passing in May of 2013. They were active members of St. Rose Parish and participated in many masses, renewals and retreats. Both in the teaching profession, the couple spent their summer breaks at their 100-year-old farmhouse in Utica, Pennsylvania. After their retirement, the couple spent time traveling across the country enjoying visiting various parks and cities. She and William enjoyed assisting in the research of their family trees and telling stories from their childhoods.
Her other hobbies included sewing, quilting and knitting. The last few years, her main passion was the Ohio State University Buckeye football team. She was also an avid Cleveland Indians fan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William; parents Nicholas and Anna (Herman) Sostaric and brother Herman (Barbara).
She is survived by her brother, Nicholas (Dian, deceased) Sostaric of Howland; children: Williams, Jr., Elisabeth Alexander (Michael) of Twinsburg, Dr. Thomas (Chrissie Ann) of North Canton, and Sara (Marshall) Lillquist of Overgaard; grandchildren: Michael (Jennifer), Matthew, and Devon Watson, Desiree (Mickey) Pickett, Victoria Alexander, Adam, Stephen, and Christopher Watson as well as great-grandchildren, Julia, Nickolas, William III, Olivia and Amelia.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.