Don R. Call of Taylor Arizona passed peacefully July 30, 2021. He was born April 15, 1932 in Burley, Idaho to Russell and LaVern Call. He was 16 years old when the family moved to Mesa, Arizona.
Don served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Brazil, where he learned to speak Portuguese. After his mission he married Laree Crockett in April 1956 in the Mesa Arizona temple.
Don was in the family dairy business but left and moved to Taylor, Arizona where he started raising beaver for furs. He later worked for Southwest Forest Industries where he spent the rest of his career as an operator in the coal-fired power generating station.
Don was a hardworking man who loved to build and "tinker". He was always figuring a way to "make it work". Don also loved drafting and was offered a college scholarship in architecture but elected to start a family and work on the family farm. Through the years Don built several homes to "quench" his desire to draft and build. Don loved music and was very musically inclined. He could play almost any instrument by ear, but his greatest love was for his family and the Lord.
Don is survived by his wife, Laree; his eight children, Russell (Kimberly), Dale (Marty), Elaine (Jim), Laurie (Stuart), Brad (Suzanne), Deanne (Brian), Brian, and Andrea (Shaun); his sisters, Joy Tanner and Ranae Crockett; 48 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild.
A viewing will be held from 10:00-10:45 A.M. on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the Centennial Boulevard Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 880 N. Centennial Boulevard, in Taylor, Arizona. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 A.M. Interment will be at the Reed Hatch Memorial Cemetery in Taylor, Arizona.
Arrangements were handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary-Heritage Chapel in Snowflake, Arizona.
To send condolences please visit owenslivingstonmortuarywww.owenslivingstonmortuary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.