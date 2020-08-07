Dona Cooper

In loving memory of Dona Downs (Ambrose) Cooper who was taken from us unexpectedly on July 27, 2020 in Show Low, Arizona. She was born on December 27, 1947 in Globe, Arizona.
She leaves behind a loving husband Eddie R. Cooper; daughter, Darcie D. Jones and was surrounded by a large immediate family who loves her.
Private services were held for her family and her remains will be scattered per her wishes.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
