Donald Blaser

Donald Lee Blaser passed away at the age of 85 on August 6, 2020 at home in Pinetop, Arizona after complications with Parkinson’s Disease. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on September 23, 1934 to Ann and Jacob Blaser.
He was a patriotic American who enlisted in the United States Air Force the day after his 18th birthday. He served his country from 1952-1956 as a Military Police Officer. He was stationed in Hawaii for his last two years of service, where he fell in love and married Kitty (Eunice) Brown in 1955.
He worked for Waterbury Farrel in Connecticut as a machinist on hydraulic machinery for many years. He worked as a part-time Police Officer and a volunteer Fireman in Thomaston, Connecticut.
He moved to Phoenix in 1982 after losing his wife of 25 years to cancer, where he began a new chapter of his life with his young eight year old daughter, Melissa.
He worked for PING Golf in Phoenix as a Production Maintenance Supervisor for 13 years and retired in 1995. He spent the next 25 years living in Pinetop.
He enjoyed being up on the mountain. He was an expert car mechanic and loved to work on cars. He bought and restored several old vehicles during his retirement years. He loved the challenge of taking things apart, fixing them, and putting them back together. He was an avid fan of football and NASCAR racing. He loved spending time with his family, and especially enjoyed his time with his young great grandchildren. His two little chihuahuas, Precious and Misty, brought him great joy.
He is survived by his loving friend, MaryAnn Wrobleski; daughters, Deborah Whitson, Patricia Kloss, Janet Haas, Jennifer Vincellette, Melissa Ingram, Tina Palley, Annette Jemente, and DeeAnn Jemente; sons, Timothy Blaser and Jay Jemente; 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; his sister, Barbara Foster.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ann Blaser (Hamelic); father, Jacob Blaser; wife Kitty (Eunice) Blaser; and grandson Timothy Jr. Blaser.
He will be greatly missed but forever remembered.
Our family would like to extend our gratitude and appreciation to Compassus Hospice, the care and support they gave was wonderful.
Thanks to MaryAnn, Annette, and Montana, along with hospice, he was able to stay at home and receive the most loving, compassionate care.
Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Silver Creek Mortuary and Crematory handled the cremation arrangements.
He will be buried at Hillside Cemetery in Thomaston, Connecticut.
