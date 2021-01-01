Donald Bradburn

Donald J. Bradburn, 81, of St. Johns, was greeted with open arms by loved ones as he passed through the veil, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Don was born on July 7, 1936 in Wallace, Idaho to Charles Bradburn and Clara Solt.
He was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandpa. Don took great pride in his work as a power plant operator. Don served his country for three years as a machinist mate in the United States Navy.
Don loved life to the fullest, especially when it involved family. He loved working with his hands, serving in church callings and playing with his grandchildren. He enjoyed God's creations, the beautiful outdoors, hunting and fishing. He loved to serve those around him; neighbors, family and ward members; helping wherever he saw there was a need. He was especially known for his respect and love for his fellow man.
Don was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Grace Bradburn, his three children, Donna Bradburn, Luke Bradburn and Butch Bradburn and by his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He will be missed by his family but has left a legacy of love and respect for which he will forever be remembered and honored.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Don’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns, handled arrangements.
