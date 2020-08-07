Donald Brown

Donald Calvin Brown left this earthly home to be reunited with his beloved wife Nadine on July 19, 2020, he was 91.
Donald was born to Calvin and Lona Brown on March 21,1929 in Snowflake, Arizona. He was brother to four sisters (one who died at birth) and one brother.
Donald wore many hats throughout his life, quitting school at 8th grade to help support the family, later gaining his GED and joining the Army Air Corp, which today is known as the Air Force.
With his mother's permission (at the age of 17) he answered our nation's call. It was in the Air Force while stationed in Jupiter, Florida where he met his beloved wife Nadine on July 4, 1952. They fell in love and were married a short time later on September 9, 1952 in Riviera Beach, Florida.
After 20 plus years of service to our country, Donald retired from the Air Force in 1969. He relocated a final time here to Lakeside, Arizona and in 1972 he went to work for Navopache Rural Electric as a Communications Technician where he finished out his working career, retiring in 1994.
Donald was the best of the best, always taking care of his family no matter how old we all got or where we all ended up. He was always there whenever we needed him. He was a true Patriarch to our family.
Our family is so fortunate and eternally grateful to have been blessed with both he and Granny (Nadine) as our family's foundation. Those who knew him knew a gracious, generous, devoted man who was a jack of all trades. He was a nurturer by nature. He opened his arms and his home to anyone and everyone who needed them. We are all better people having known him.
Donald was preceded in death by his wife (Nadine) of 53 years, his parents Calvin and Lona, four sisters and one brother.
He is survived by his sons Calvin (Cindy), Curt (Cindy) and his daughter Radine (Lavar). His 10 grandchildren Michelle, Kelly (Bryan), Mandy (Scott), Jeff (Erin), Wendy, Joshua (Ashley), Ky (Amanda), Jeremy(Megan), Jacob and Robyn (Chris) and bonus grandson Ronny (Maggie). As well as great-grandchildren Christine, Jase, Raynie (Warren) Sariah, Zane, Taylor, Ellie, Alyssa, Cole, McKinley, Ryan, Blaykely, Brooklyn, Natale, Callie, Lizzy, Riley, Parker, Austyn, Gideon, Caleb, Luke, Sophie, Brice and Keara, and great-great- granddaughter Aiyana.
He will be greatly missed but forever remembered and his legacy will forever live on with honor and pride.
Services to be held at a later date.
Our family would like to extend our gratitude and appreciation to Compassus, the care they gave was nothing short of incredible. We'd also like to thank Owen's Livingston Mortuary for the respect they showed our grampy and for the remainder of our family as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.