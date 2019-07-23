Donald Donovan

Donald Floyd Donovan, 95, Pinetop, climbed the hill to eternity July 15, 2019. He was born in Osh Kosh, Wisconsin, resided in Chicago, Illinois, until 1962, when Phoenix beckoned. He, his adored wife June, of 59 years, and four daughters arrived to set up a new lifestyle. They opened Donovan’s Enchanted Cottage in Mesa and Showcase in Phoenix during the '70s. Retiring early, he lived on a sailboat with June in San Diego for five years and traveled the world. He and June now dance in the ballrooms in heaven.
The legacy he leaves is a gentleman, Navy Veteran of WWII, father, loving husband, story teller, character, friend, stylish dresser, humorist, adventurist, ballroom dancer and most of all, life completely lived.
He is survived by four daughters, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life to be announced at a later date.
