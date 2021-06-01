Donald Lloyd Dutton, 67, of Show Low, Arizona passed away on May 23, 2021 in Show Low. Donald was born on March 23, 1954 in Bishop, California to Alvin Newton and Mildred Amelia (Caballero) Dutton.
In 1994 Donald moved from Tucson, Arizona to the beautiful White Mountains where he called home until his passing.
He is survived by his daughter, Jaime (Brian) Parker of Tucson; 7 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild, and one on the way.
Private family services will be held.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
