Donald Hopper

Donald Eugene Hopper, 75, of St. Johns, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Lakeside. He was born June 12, 1944, in Camp Gordon, Georgia, the son of Harold Hopper and Loretta Loker Hopper.
Donald loved the outdoors where it was quiet and peaceful and spent a great deal of time in Rye. He worked for the carnival and was a tire trouble shooter for Bear Cat. He and Collene spent three months backpacking on their honeymoon.
Donald is survived by his spouse, Collene Stover; son, Dwayne Hopper; daughters, Ryann Hopper, Serena Sanford, Jennie Carruth; brother Fred Hopper; and sisters, Sher Luran and Nancy Moehs.
He was preceded in death by his parents, who are both buried in Arlington Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Donald’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.
Burnham Mortuary of St. Johns, handled arrangements.
