Donald Jackson

Donald W. Jackson Jr. passed away Jan. 3, 2021 at the age of 67. Don was born in San Francisco, California On Nov. 19, 1953. His family moved back to Phoenix, where he grew up. In 1998 he moved his family to Show Low where he enjoyed fishing and hunting.
He leaves behind two sons, Donald Kent and Dakota (Koty) and a daughter Cheyenne with her two babies, Remi and Drazen. Also his Mother and Step-Father, Dolores and Stanley Lamprecht, his sisters, Deborah Harmon, Diana Cannon, Darlene Pierson, Linda Harms and two bothers, Richard and Stanley Jay Lamprecht.
Don loved his family and friends and always looked forward to seeing everyone at our family gatherings.
Don is Preceded by his father Donald W. Jackson, his step-brother Mike Lamprecht, and step-sister Debra Peterson.
A celebration of Don’s life will be held at a later date.
