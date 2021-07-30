Donald Kennedy

Donald "Donnie" Ray Kennedy left his earthly home to be with his Heavenly Father on July 18, 2021.
Donnie was born on May 20, 1955, to Vernon and Edna Kennedy in Los Angeles California.
The family moved to Arizona when he was two or three years old and eventually ended up in Snowflake which became his forever home.
He had various jobs through the years, but his favorite was driving a school bus for the Snowflake School District. He loved the children he drove and all these years later he remained friends with many of them. Another job he loved was playing music. He was in his early teens when he and some of his friends formed their first band and he just kept on playing.
Donnie loved the Snowflake Pioneer Days Parade. He would walk from the beginning to the end visiting with people and taking pictures. He didn't make it this year, but I bet he was watching. He also loved the Beatles, Mickey Mouse, his friends, his family, and his grandpup, Norwae.
Donnie was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Destinie; his son, Christopher, and his brother, John. He is survived by his children, Patrick, Linda, Brandon, Jace, and Jamie, and eighteen grandchildren. His siblings, LeRay, Amy, Dixie, and Laura, and so many loved ones and friends.
His family would like to thank his Hospice team for the care they gave him, and his friends and family that cared for him as well. Donnie, we love you and you will be greatly missed.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., July 31, 2021, at The Church of Latter-day Saints Main Street Chapel in Snowflake, Arizona.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary, Taylor, AZ. If you wish to share condolences please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.