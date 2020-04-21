Donald Miller

Donald Earl Miller, 71, died, Sunday, April 12, 2020 in Nutrioso. He was born December 1, 1948 in Lawrenceville, Illinois, to Franklin Earl Miller and Ruth Evelyn Cundiff Miller.
Don was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was proud to be USMC Force Recon from 1967-1969. He was a compassionate friend, a patriot and community minded. Don worked in the water treatment industry over 30 years protecting both community and state water safety, retiring in 2013. God, Corps, Country……The Last Boy Scout.
Don is survived by his wife, Liliane Renate Miller, Nutrioso; son, Michael (Elizabeth) Miller, Nutrioso; daughter, Rosanna Miller (Paul Motichek), Tucson; brother, Ed Miller, sister, Peggy and four grandchildren.
To leave special memories or an online condolence, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
