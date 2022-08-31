Donald Jake Oehlerking, Sr. (“Don”) peacefully passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at the age of 90. He was the third child of William and Florence Oehlerking (née DeForest) and was born in Sioux City, Iowa on October 8, 1931.
Don was predeceased by his younger sister, Margaret Jerke (“Molly”), his oldest brother, William Oehlerking, Jr. (“Bill”), and by his second child, Donald Jake Oehlerking, Jr., who passed away in May 2015. Don is survived by his wife, Anne Marie Oehlerking and two brothers, Richard Oehlerking (“Dick”) and Theodor Oehlerking (“Ted”). He is also survived by his remaining seven children, Rosiland Meadows (Michael Meadows), Roxanne M. Cooper, Rhonda K. Whitley (David Whitley), Renae F. Richter ( Berno Richter), Jon D. Oehlerking, Jeffrey Oehlerking, and James Oehlerking, and by his stepson, Anton Joseph LaVoie. Additionally, he is survived by 19 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
We invite you to make a donation to the Arizona Humane Society in honor of Donald Jake Oehlerking, Sr., in place of sending flowers. We are in the process of arranging Don’s memorial service and will announce the details soon.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to sign our online guestbook or to send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
