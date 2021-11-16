Donald Ottmann

Donald Roy Ottmann, beloved brother, father, and grandfather, passed away in Snowflake on October 28th. Don was born on June 23rd, 1954, in Hot Springs, South Dakota. The youngest of three boys, he was raised in South Dakota, England, Southern Arizona, and California. After graduating from high school in Barstow, California, Don enlisted in the US Air Force, serving honorably for over twenty years as a jet engine mechanic for various types of fighter aircraft. He married Linda Bigler of Snowflake in 1975, and they were the parents of three children. Following his military retirement in 1995, Don relocated his family to Snowflake where he worked for Navajo County Public Works and later the Snowflake Golf Course. An avid golfer, he once finished third in the Nevada State Open’s Amateur Shootout and was the Snowflake club champion for several consecutive years. Don was a brilliant mechanic, fixing golf carts for friends and neighbors across the White Mountain community. Even while struggling with health in his final years, he was always quick with a smile and a kind word. He is survived by his brother Robert Ottmann, his daughter Rochelle Castle, his sons Carl Ottmann and Paul Ottmann, and nine wonderful grandchildren. A remembrance service for friends and family will be held on Saturday, November 27th, at 10:00 PM, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2885 W. Hwy 277, Snowflake.

